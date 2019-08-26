



The Pumpkin Spice Latte is getting a pal! One day ahead of the annual return of one of Starbucks’ most popular drinks, the company announced that a new pumpkin-centric beverage is joining the mix. The new fall-flavored concoction, which is called a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, is the coffee giant’s first new pumpkin drink in 16 years.

Like the PSL, the new drink will be available to purchase for a limited time beginning this month. “This year Starbucks has declared August 27 as the first day of fall with the return of the fan-favorite PSL and the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, both made with real pumpkin,” the company said in a press release.

According to the Seattle-based giant, more than 424 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been served in the United States since that flavorful caffeine boost was first introduced in 2003. Still, despite the runaway success of the PSL, the company has yet to expand its pumpkin portfolio … until now.

“Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first new pumpkin coffee beverage to join the Starbucks menu in 16 years and a testament to Starbucks customers’ love of cold coffee,” the press release noted. “After trying 10 variations of the beverage, the Starbucks recipe and development team settled on a recipe that starts with Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.”

Furthermore, Starbucks states that the cold brew’s cocoa notes are perfectly complemented by flavors of vanilla and real pumpkin, which results in a smooth, well-rounded beverage that balances the flavors of the season without being overly sweet.

“With customer excitement for PSL sweeping the nation each fall, we wanted to create a new beverage that combines two of our customers’ favorite things: pumpkin spices and cold brew,” said Matthew Thornton of the chains’s beverage recipe and development team. “With each sip of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, you’ll enjoy the familiar, creamy, flavor of pumpkin spice followed by a refreshing taste of cold brew, for a cool beverage that will have you wishing it was fall all year long.”

Not surprisingly, Starbucks drinkers are eager to get their hands on the brand’s latest pumpkin creation. “God is good all the time and all the time god is good,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the upcoming menu item. Added another: “The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks will be the death of me this fall.”

Tell Us: Will you give the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew a try?

