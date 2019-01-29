Now is your chance to prep for the Super Bowl like Tom Brady! The quarterback for the New England Patriots is known for sticking to a very strict diet, but we’re guessing the 41-year-old athlete is a big fan of his own TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder.

The product, which Brady launched on Tuesday, January 29, “shakes up the protein game as a great-tasting and sustainable plant-based protein made from peas.” The little green veggies were chosen as the backbone of Brady’s protein venture because they are packed with lysine – an essential amino acid that is a key to muscle recovery – and arginine, a semi-essential amino acid that promotes healing and blood flow,” according to a press release.

“This balanced amino acid profile provides your body with the daily protein that it needs to support your lifestyle while promoting muscle recovery and growth,” the release explains. The healthy item can be mixed with water or incorporated into a smoothie for a “protein-packed punch postgame.”

The protein powder comes in both chocolate and vanilla flavors, and each serving boasts an impressive 24 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar. The powder is also organic, vegan, non-GMO and allergen-friendly, while lacking potentially harmful additives such as preservatives, fillers or artificial flavors.

It’s no surprise the five-time Super Bowl winner has come out with a product that’s loaded with health benefits. The diet he sticks to (along with wife Gisele Bündchen) prohibits sugar, white flour, caffeine, dairy and even certain vegetables. In fact, Brady tried his first ever strawberry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March 2018 after previously declaring in an interview that he’d never eaten one before and had “no desire” to snack on one of the sweet red fruits.

Though the TB12 Method author deemed the strawberry not “that bad,” it doesn’t seem like he’s made room in his eating regimen for the juicy fruits. In that same chat with Colbert, Brady also admitted he “rarely” drinks beer, but happily had a glass of the alcoholic beverage alongside the late-night host, revealing, “That was good. That was really good.”

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

