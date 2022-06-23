Oh, say can you drink! Everyone’s favorite Bravo bartender Tom Sandoval is exclusively showing Us Weekly his go-to cocktail for the Fourth of July. The red, white and blue layered libation is the perfect “festive” addition for your holiday plans. Watch the exclusive video above to see how it’s done and scroll down for the full recipe.

Pro tip: used crushed ice. Although the Tom Tom bar and restaurant owner says you can use cubed, the crushed ice gives his cocktail that polished look. He told Us: ‘I just happen to have a crushed ice machine, so, I’m taking advantage of that.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author also dressed up the serving glass with not one, not two, but four garnishes. “

We put the rim of the glass into simple syrup, and then you can use pop rocks or sprinkles, because it’s all about being festive on the fourth of July. Now, we have a beautiful rim job,” he explained.

Once the layered cocktail was complete, he also added a blueberry, raspberry and white edible flower to the top for garnish to really impress his guests.

For more with Sandoval, watch the exclusive how-to video above and scroll down for his full recipe. Catch Sandoval and his band “Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras” at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills on July 23.

Tom Sandoval’s Star-Spangled Banner Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

½ ounce simple syrup

sprinkles or pop rocks

.75 oz. blue curacao

.75 oz. fresh watermelon juice

1 oz. coconut vodka

¼ oz. coconut milk

crushed ice

1 blueberry, 1 raspberry, white edible flower for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour a thin layer of simple syrup on a small plate and spread a thin layer of pop rocks or sprinkles on another small plate.

Dip the rim of the glass in the simple syrup and roll in the pop rocks or sprinkles.

To your serving, glass, add the blue curacao, then add crushed ice.

To create a layered cocktail, use the back of the spoon on the side of the glass, add the watermelon juice.

To a jigger, add coconut vodka and coconut milk. Stir.

Use the back of the spoon on the side of the serving glass to add the vodka and milk mixture.

Add a blueberry, raspberry and a white edible flower to a toothpick and add to drink for garnish.