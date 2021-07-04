Feeling festive for the 4th! Melissa Joan Hart, Andy Cohen and celebrity parents have loved dressing up their kids for the July holiday over the years.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum rocked red, white and blue while eating a sweet treat with one of her sons in July 2020.

“Can’t believe how completely and totally excited I just got to hear the ice cream truck come rolling thru out town!” the actress, who shares Tucker, Mason and Braydon with her husband, Mark Wilkerson, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m not sure who was more excited, me or my kids or my husband when I brought him back a cherry dip.”

As for Cohen, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host dressed his son, Benjamin, in flag-patterned shorts and a red tie-dye sweater during a beach trip that same year.

“I’m a sucker for a theme outfit!” the Bravo personality told his Instagram followers in July 2020. “He just wants to eat sand. Enjoy the day everybody.”

Jana Kramer, for her part, has matched her and Mike Caussin’s daughter, Jolie, and their son, Jace, year after year. In 2019, the “Beautiful Lies” singer rocked a flag tank, while her little ones sported the same pattern.

The following year, the then-couple adorably put themed headbands on their children’s heads while hanging out in Michigan for the holidays.

Jolie and Jace’s parents split in April 2021, and the Michigan native took her kids home for the weekend without the former professional football player.

“I have arrived at my happy place,” the Soccer Mom Madam star captioned a July 2021 selfie via Instagram. “Wasn’t sure how I would feel coming back after everything but it’s a happy place for a reason. No matter what it’s my special place so nothing can take away from that. It’s my breath of fresh air. My escape. Anytime I’m ever anxious I think of this place. And here I am, feeling light and free.”

The “Whine Down” podcast host continued documenting her trip with her kids via social media, from videos rolling down grassy hills to photos taken on airplane rides.

Keep scrolling to see Jolie, Jace and more celebrity munchkins wearing red, white and blue attire while celebrating the 4th of July over the years.