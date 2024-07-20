When it comes to choosing what to eat on a first date, Vivica A. Fox says she always chooses “something light.”

“For me, that would be a Dover sole [and] sautéed spinach,” the actress, 59, exclusively shares in the newly revamped Us Weekly. “I try to keep it light so that I stay in the outfit.” (Fox, who is currently single, was previously married to Christopher Harvest from 1998 to 2002.)

Nearly 40 years after getting her acting start on Days of Our Lives, Fox continues to shine. As she approaches her 60th birthday later this month, food and family will play a big part in how she celebrates in her home state of Indiana rather than her usual trip to Jamaica.

“I can’t believe it, but [I’m] looking forward to it so I can go ahead and get it on out [of] the way and walk into a new decade,” she shares, adding that family from “all over the country” will be gathering to ring in her milestone birthday.

Scroll down to find out more of Fox’s favorite foods:

The special dinner Mom would make on my birthday …

“It would be some fried potatoes and a baloney sandwich,” Fox tells Us, adding that she also would have ketchup and mustard on the side “to dip it in.”

The snack I’m obsessed with …

“Lay’s barbeque potato chips,” she shared. “Or the Fritos chili cheese [flavor].”

If I had to pick a last meal …

“My last meal would be Fettuccine Alfredo with blackened shrimp and chicken and mushrooms and spinach. My favorite meal,” the Kill Bill star revealed. “And a glass of Pinot noir — the whole bottle. If it’s the last one, might as well drink the whole bottle.”

What I order on a first date …

“I would say Dover sole, start off with a Caesar salad and a side of spinach,” she stated. “And a glass of Pinot noir — but not the whole bottle!”

