We Tried It: Andy Cohen’s Favorite Sweet Treat — The Crookie

If it’s good enough for Andy Cohen, it’s good enough for Us.

In this edition of We Tried It, Us Weekly Entertainment Director Travis Cronin and Deputy Editor Sarah Hearon tried the latest trend to satisfy the internet’s sweet tooth, the crookie. The croissant-cookie fusion comes from the creative mind of Janie Deegan, owner of Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods in New York City.

Deegan first opened her bakery in 2015 after years of struggling with addiction and homelessness, using baking as a form of self-care. She has since gained a loyal following, most notably Cohen, a regular customer who has since featured her twice on Bravos’ Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Famous for their pie crust cookies, the crookie is not the first sweet treat to bring foodies into Janie’s each week. The crookie consists of a croissant stuffed and topped with half baked chocolate chip cookie dough. The proper etiquette for eating the crookie, Travis claims, is to break it in half, letting the gooey cookie dough spill out of the center before digging in. The crookie might leave you “overwhelmed,” but never disappointed.

“I’m sad this wasn’t on this Earth before this year,” said Travis.

The decadent dessert-hybrid can be found across Janie’s three New York City locations, Upper West Side, East Harlem, and West Village. The crookie is sold from the store Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning at 12:00 PM, but Janie suggests pre-ordering as they sell out quickly.

For those located outside of New York, Us provides simple instructions for recreating the viral dessert at home: The “trick” is to cut open the croissant, fill it with cookie dough, and bake for 8-12 minutes at 350 degrees in an oven, or 320 degrees in an air fryer.