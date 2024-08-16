We Tried It: Dolly Parton’s Dolly Wines Chardonnay

In addition to being the queen of country music, Dolly Parton is an actress, author and entrepreneur — and now she can add “winemaker” to her resume too.

Parton, 78, recently dropped Dolly Wines, her first line of alcoholic beverages, in collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines. The U.S. range features chardonnay, while fans in the U.K. can try Dolly-branded rosé and prosecco this fall. A sparkling varietal will arrive in Australia later this year.

In the latest edition of Us Weekly’s We Tried It, Deputy News Editor Sarah Hearon and Music Editor Eliza Thompson taste-tested Dolly Wines Chardonnay, and the verdict is in: It’s a porch slammer.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Sarah explains: “[In Napa Valley], certain white wines, they call them a porch slammer because you can just sit on your porch and slam it back. And this is a porch slammer.”

While chardonnay has a reputation for being heavy, the Dolly Wines version is surprisingly light, featuring tasting notes of white peach and sweet cream. As Us discovered, it’s more reminiscent of a light white or rosé than a traditional chardonnay, which makes it perfect for sipping in the backyard while listening to classic Parton albums. (It would pair very well with 1989’s White Limozeen.)

“Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly,” Accolade Wines chief marketing officer Sandy Mayo said in a press release. “Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”

Dolly Wines Chardonnay retails for about $16 a bottle and is available now in stores (find out where to buy here). And if you find yourself in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, an insider tells Us that Dolly Wines Chardonnay is also available at Dollywood.