You might not be able to sing like Dolly Parton, but soon enough you can wear lipsticks inspired by her hit songs.
The country icon, 78, announced on Tuesday, August 13, that she’s launching Dolly Beauty. The first release, available on August 22, will feature Dolly Beauty’s Heaven’s Kiss lipstick collection.
“I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside … something is coming @dollybeauty 💄 ,” Parton teased via social media, sharing a photo in her makeup chair holding onto one of the four shades she’s selling.
Each shade is inspired by her musical legacy, including Jolene Red, which was named after her 1973 hit track “Jolene.” Parton told WWD on Tuesday, “I like to name my products after songs,” revealing the other shades are Honey Plum, Rosebud and Birthday Suit.
Parton, who has previously revealed that she often wears a full face of makeup to bed, noted that each lipstick’s packaging will match her style — complete with rhinestones.
“I’ve always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned,” the Grammy winner told the outlet. “I’ve wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour. I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I’ve been known for wearing makeup — usually too much — for years.”
Parton teased, “Lord knows, nobody wears more makeup than me,” so she had firsthand experience when curating the collection.
“I have to be involved in everything, and I sample and try things and say, ‘Oh, that’s not great, let’s go back and do this or that,’” she detailed. “Whether it being the packaging, where it says my name, I want them to think of me when they use it.”
Dolly Beauty will begin with the launch of her lipsticks, which can be purchased on the brand’s website, and expand to categories such as complexation, eye makeup and more in time.
Parton, who released her own fragrance line in 2021, hasn’t ruled out dipping into the world of hair at some point as well.
“I’ve always wanted my own wig line,” she revealed. “But I always loved makeup, and when we did the fragrance, makeup seemed like the next step. Through the years, we’ll be doing different products with makeup, and eventually, we may do hair care or this or that. Anything that has to do with beauty — new dreams come every day.”
The Steel Magnolias actress has always had her own unique beauty look, including her high to the sky blonde locks and signature red pout. Parton previously pointed to her hometown of Locust Ridge, Tennessee as the inspiration behind her over-the-top makeup.
“My own over exaggerated look came from a serious place I’ve often spoken about: the town tramp in our little country hometown,” she told WSJ. Magazine in May 2021. “They called her trash, but to me she was absolutely beautiful.”
Parton remembered: “She wore colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses and showed a little cleavage and had red nails and piled up blonde hair and red lipstick and high heels. She was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen. When everybody would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash,’ I’d say, ‘Well, trash is what I’m going to grow up to be.’”
Dolly Beauty’s Heaven’s Kiss lipstick collection drops on Thursday, August 22. Each lipstick costs $20 and will be available on DollyBeauty.com.