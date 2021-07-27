Dolly Parton does it again! The 75-year-old singer has officially entered the beauty space with the launch of her first-ever signature fragrance, Scent From Above, which is available as of July 27.

Of course, being the legend that she is, Parton couldn’t just release a perfume — she had to also drop a very appropriately named single, “Sent From Above” (peep the spelling), to coincide with her break into beauty.

After all, it only seemed appropriate to combine her love for music and glam. Because while the “9 to 5” vocalist has made her career as a country star, creating a perfume has been on her radar for quite some time.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of having my own perfume. Now that my dream is coming true, I know it’s heaven-sent,” Parton said in a press release. “I hope that everyone feels as blessed and as pretty as I do when they are wearing my new fragrance.”

She added: “Scent is everywhere in our lives, leaving powerful impressions and triggering cherished memories. My hope is that people everywhere will feel special whenever they wear Dolly — Scent From Above.”

The fragrance, which is available in a 100ml spray, $58, 10ml rollerball, $20 and Body Cream, $30, has notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, patchouli and more.

“I like to say that my fragrance transports you to a place where everything is possible — flowers blossom with rhinestone hearts and playful butterflies,” she explained.

Parton took to Instagram to tease both her new song and promote the launch on her fragrance. “Stream the theme to my brand new fragrance, #SentFromAbove, now,” she captioned the post, adding a butterfly emoji.

The “Jolene” singer’s 4.3 million followers took the comments by storm, obsessing over her voice and her product.

“UGHH dollys voice literally gives me life,” a person wrote. Another added: “I got my sample days ago and I can’t wait to get the full size bottle!”

This may be Parton’s first foray into fragrance, but her love for the beauty industry goes way back.

In May, she told WSJ. Magazine that she believes in around-the-clock makeup.

“I do all my beauty work and cleansing my face in the morning because I usually try to keep my makeup on at night,” she told the outlet. “Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!”