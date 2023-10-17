Dolly Parton is taking a fashionable trip down memory lane in her new memoir, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

“I am happy, proud and excited to present my book, Behind the Seams, to the public,” Parton, 77, said in a statement, announcing the project’s Tuesday, October 17, release. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

The book tells Parton’s story through photos of her most memorable style statements from the 1960s to now, including the bold dresses and hairdos from Nashville, her Playboy cover, ensembles at Studio 54 and more.

The work, which also features “candor” and “humor,” is the second book in a trilogy that began with Parton’s 2020 bestseller, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The audio version of My Life in Rhinestones features contributions from Parton’s lifelong fashion collaborators like Allister Ann, Jim Herrington, Vance Nichols and Cheryl Riddle.

Through the years, Parton has been revered for her vocals and her out-of-the-box style. Whether she’s on the red carpet or taking the stage, the hitmaker commands attention in looks that only she can rock.

Some of her standout outfits include the cleavage-baring pink lace dress and rosy fur coat she donned at the premiere of 9 to 5 with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 1980 and the yellow gold high-slit gown she rocked while performing at The Dominion Theatre in London in 1983.

Most recently, Parton painted the town silver at the ACM Awards in May, wearing a sequin-covered fringe top that featured retro shoulder pads. She teamed the piece with shimmery pants that were adorned with dangling stones.

Parton opened up about her glitzy wardrobe in a Wednesday, October 11, interview with The Guardian, explaining that she refused to change her look even when the bold aesthetic worked “against” her.

“My look came from a very serious place,” she told the publication. “That’s how I thought I looked best. Sometimes that’s worked for me, sometimes it can work against you. It took me probably years to be taken seriously, but I wasn’t willing to change it, and I figured if I had the talent, it’d show up sooner or later.”