Leave it to food to bring people together. Though it’s true that Hollywood is a relatively small place — and many stars know each before acting together — sometimes a tasty meal or scrumptious dish is the key to establishing strong connections with one another.

Take, for example, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Though Cooper acknowledged seeing his A Star Is Born costar in passing several times before casting her in the Oscar-winning film, the pair’s bond was solidified thanks to a bowl of leftover pasta.

“I was hungry, she made me food,” Cooper told Conan O’Brien in September 2018 when asked about his early meetings with the “Alejandro” singer. He later said that Gaga’s meal made him feel “comfortable.”

For other costars, such as the cast of the HBO show Camping, sharing food can be a great way to pass the time on set.

In fact, when Jennifer Garner made some blueberry buckle cake for her coworkers, series cocreator Lena Dunham took a break from her duties and posted several Instagram Stories explaining how impressed she was by Garner’s creation.

“Jen Garner knocked it out of the f—king park. It’s so crumbly,” declared the Tiny Furniture star in May 2018. “It’s right for the morning and the afternoon.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar also formed a connection over food when they first met on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her,” Prinze Jr. exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020. “Because that’s what my family does. And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends.”

The She’s All That actor, who has been married to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum since 2002, added: “And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”

