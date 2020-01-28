The Beef Wellington That Would Make Gordon Ramsay Scream

Though Teigen considers Beef Wellington one of her go-to dishes, when she made the British classic for Easter in April 2019, things didn’t go exactly as planned. “I completely forgot to sauté the mushrooms for the filling. It doesn’t sound like that big of a deal but trust me, the result was just icky,” she explained of her food faux pas. “The mushroom juice leaked all over the place and the pastry bottom got mushy and gooey, and not in the good way. Gross. Don’t get me wrong, we ate it. It just wasn’t very good.”