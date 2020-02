The Time Pepper Almost Burned Down the House

Though Teigen wasn’t at fault here, she couldn’t skip her mom’s sausage blaze, which nearly destroyed her home. After dubbing herself the “Sausage Queen,” Vilailuck, whose Instagram handle is Pepper Thai, accidentally left the meat in the oven for too long and started a fire. “We had to use a fire extinguisher and blow out all the smoke with a fan,” Teigen wrote. Now, Pepper is sure to watch the clock whenever sausage is in the oven.