The Ultimate Holiday Burger

The Ultimate Holiday Burger, courtesy of restaurateur Elizabeth Blau of Honey Salt in Las Vegas, gives you one more thing to be thankful for this year. Though there’s no additional layer of gravy soaked bread here, the burger is contained using a buttered brioche bun, which will surely make your mouth water. What’s more? This epic meal also contains a herb aioli, cranberry apple chutney and cornbread stuffing.

Makes 2 burgers (you will have leftovers!)

INGREDIENTS:

For the herb aioli:

• 2 egg yolks

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1.5 cups vegetable oil

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 1 tsp chopped parsley

• 1 tsp chopped tarragon

• 1 tsp chopped cilantro

For the cranberry apple chutney:

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar

• 1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1 yellow onion, small dice

• 2 apples, diced with no skin

• 4 oz fresh cranberries

• 1/2 cup golden raisins

• 1/4 cup cider vinegar

• 1/8 tsp ground allspice

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

• Kosher salt, to taste

For the cornbread stuffing:

• 2 lbs cornbread

• 1 lb oven-dried bread

• 1 cup unsalted butter

• 1 cup celery, small dice

• 1 yellow onion, small dice

• 2 quarts chicken stock

• 1/2 lb cooked Italian sausage

• 1/2 tsp fresh sage

• 5 whole eggs, beaten

For the turkey burger:

• 1 lb 90/10 dark meat / light meat blend turkey, ground

• 2 Brioche buns, grilled with butter on each side

For the yellow frisée:

• 4 oz yellow frisée

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Start by making the herb aioli. Put egg yolks, lemon juice and mustard into a food processor.

2. Slowly drizzle vegetable oil while the food processor is on medium speed until the mixture is thick.

3. Finish with salt, parsley, tarragon and cilantro. Set aside.

4. Make the cranberry apple chutney: In saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil and add onion.

5. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Taste and adjust with kosher salt.

7. Let cool and set aside.

8. To make the stuffing, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

9. Mix all ingredients in large bowl and pack tightly into greased baking tin.

10. Cook for 45 to 50 minutes.

11. Cool and slice. Set aside.

12. To make the burgers, portion the turkey meat into eight-ounce patties.

13. Sear each patty until crispy on both sides. Finish the patties in an oven set to 350 degrees and cook until the burgers reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from oven and set aside.

14. To make the yellow frisée, toss the frisée lightly with kosher salt, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Set aside.

15. Assemble the burger. Take the bottom half of the brioche bun and add the yellow frisée and a turkey burger. Next, add the cornbread stuffing and the cranberry apple chutney, which should be spread generously on top of the stuffing. Spread the herb aioli generously on the top half of the bun, close the burger and serve.