Royal wisdom! An article written by Duchess Meghan about hosting Christmas with pals has resurfaced and her tips could provide some clues about how she plans to spend the upcoming holiday — her first as mom of 6-month-old son Archie.

In the roundup, which first appeared in Grazia in 2015, the 38-year-old Suits alum discussed everything from festive tablescapes to flavorful Christmas cocktails. She even aptly titled the piece, “My Guide To Hosting The Perfect Christmas With Friends.”

So what does the now-royal recommend? For starters, she’s a fan of apropos decor … with a twist. For Christmas, that means livening up a space with garland or magnolia branches. However, instead of decorating standard areas such as a banister or mantle, Meghan advocated placing these festive props around a mirror or a piece of artwork. We’re guessing she’ll have plenty of surfaces to choose from in Frogmore Cottage, the home she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

In terms of the festive feast, Meghan shared both food and drink suggestions. Her libation of choice was something she dubbed an “Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail.” The eight-ingredient recipe includes almond milk (which Meghan noted can be made at home), any array of spices and, of course, “your favorite bourbon.”

When hosting Christmas with pals, the California native suggested having “each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen.” Though it’s unlikely that Meghan will continue this tradition now that she’s a duchess, she and Harry, 35, will be celebrating Christmas differently from the rest of the royal family this year. Instead of spending the holiday with the famous clan, the couple are planning on a “small Christmas with just immediate family.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively last month that the new parents are looking to spend Archie’s first holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. “As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special,” the insider explained. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them. The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

Though Buckingham Palace’s official statement regarding Harry and Meghan’s holiday plans noted that the duo have “the support of Her Majesty the Queen,” a separate source told Us the monarch is “disappointed” by the pair’s choice to spend Christmas away from the Harry’s relatives.

