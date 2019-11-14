Dunkin’s first-ever online pop-up shop has the celebrity seal of approval!

The restaurant chain launched the new, web-based venture on Thursday, November 14, with some help from Bachelor in Paradise alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, who got married in August, and singer Andy Grammer.

The Bachelor Nation couple celebrated the line’s debut by rocking head-to-toe Dunkin’ gear that is all currently available online. In the sweet holiday snapshots, Iaconetti, 31, is sporting a pink Dunkin’ sweater and matching orange and pink jogging pants. She also has her hair tied up in a matching Dunkin’ scrunchie.

Haibon, 30, took a slightly simpler approach and chose to wear the chain’s new onesie, which is covered in that familiar pink and orange Dunkin’ logo. The Rhode Island native also stayed cozy with some help from a pair of orange gloves, which are sold as part of a winter set that includes a matching scarf.

The reality TV duo’s decision to help launch Dunkin’s new line is no surprise given that they’re both longtime fans of the Massachusetts-based company. In fact, when the pair tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, earlier this year, they gave each wedding guest a personalized doughnut from Dunkin’ that featured a snapshot of the attendee’s face.

While the newlywed couple marked the debut of Dunkin’s holiday array with plenty of apparel, Grammer celebrated with something a bit closer to his heart — a guitar! The branded instrument, which is also part of the eatery’s festive collection, is decked out with that familiar Dunkin’ signage. By the looks of the photos, the musician is really digging his new toy.

In addition to the celeb-favorite goodies, Dunkin’s holiday collection, which consists of over two dozen items, also includes peppermint-scented wrapping paper, pint glasses and Dunkin’ logo-patterned fanny pack. Each piece in the collection will only be available while supplies last.

Still, even if you aren’t able to score your desired gifts, Dunkin’ has you covered. The doughnut destination is currently selling holiday ornaments and lip balm at its outposts across the country, and the brand has confirmed its online pop-up shop will be live once again in 2020.

Scroll down to see even more festive merch!