There’s a ton of preparation that goes into planning the 2019 Emmy Awards and the official afterparty, a.k.a. the Governors Ball, especially as far as food is concerned. Though guests won’t be eating during the actual awards ceremony, which is slated to take place on Sunday, September 22, they will be feasting once they hit the post-show shindig later that night.

And when you’re catering to a star-studded crowd that’s likely to include nominees such as Kit Harington and Mandy Moore, the stakes are pretty darn high.

Per the Television Academy, “Brilliance in Motion” is the theme of the official Emmy Awards after-party celebrations and, for the second year in a row, the Governors Ball festivities will be held at the elevated, open-air L.A. LIVE Event Deck in Los Angeles. Sequoia Productions is producing the event, as it has for the past 22 years.

Once at the soiree, guests will savor an eclectic menu of fine-dining, small plates created by renowned chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering. Dishes will include red-wine braised short rib and “street corn” ravioli. Additionally, partygoers will sample specialty wines from Sterling Vineyards and sip on cocktails crafted by award-winning bartender Charles Joly.

At the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball & 2019 Creative Arts Governors Ball Events Press Preview on Thursday, September 12, at the L.A. LIVE Event Deck, Us Weekly learned that an estimated 10,000 glasses of wine will be passed around by a staff that includes some 300 chefs and executive chefs, as well as 50 bartenders and 600 servers.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, on FOX. Scroll down for more Governors Ball food facts!