The Coffee

Since the Governors Ball usually stretches into the wee hours of the morning, caffeine is a must. Lisette Gaviña Lopez, executive marketing director for Don Francisco’s Coffee, tells Us she is predicting 5,000 to 8,000 cups of java will be poured over the course of the Emmy celebrations. “We’re providing coffee not only for those that are attending the event, but also everybody that puts it all together and tears it down afterwards,” she explained. “It takes a lot of coffee to make it an Emmys Awards happen.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe