Chrissy Teigen’s family trip to Thailand is giving Us some serious food-related envy!

On Monday, August 19, the star, 33, jetted off to the Southeast Asian country with her husband John Legend and kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 15 months. Not surprisingly, she wasted no time finding plenty of tasty looking food to eat and share with her loved ones.

Hours after arriving in Thailand, where her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, is from, the Cravings author picked up what appeared to be a helping of rice balls on a stick. Though Chrissy didn’t say exactly what she was about to eat, she was certainly eager to get her hands on the local snack.

“We made ittt,” she wrote on Instagram after taking a 20-hour flight from Los Angeles. “Oh yeah, we’re home,” she added as the food was dipped in some sort of glaze.

In addition to getting her hands on some of her favorite food items, Teigen also used her first full day in Thailand to expand the palates of those around her. Case in point: She captured pal (and chef) Paul Barbosa, Jr. trying a silkworm. She also had her phone handy when Legend, 40, decided to sample a silkworm of his own and then give a seasoned cricket a go.

Scroll down to see more of what the Legend-Teigen clan has eaten in Thailand so far!