John Whaite (2012)

The Le Cordon Bleu-educated baker was studying for his law exams in 2012 when he appeared on GBBO and won. He shifted gears after his victory and focused on food, and has written five cookbooks. Whaite then worked as a resident chef on ITV’s Lorraine and cohosted ITV’s Chopping Block. He currently runs his own cooking school, John Whaite’s Kitchen, which he opened on his family’s farm in January 2016.