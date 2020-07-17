Nadiya Hussain (2015)

Perhaps the most well-known GBBO winner, Hussain has gone on to author several cookbooks and even cooked with Prince William and Duchess Kate in December 2019 as part of A Berry Royal Christmas special, which was televised in the U.K. at the time. In June 2020, the U.K. native made headlines when she opened up about a racist experience she had years earlier via a moving Instagram post. Hussain is reportedly working on a new show with Queer Eye cast member Tan France.