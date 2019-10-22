Let the ghoul times roll! Restaurants all over the nation aren’t afraid of getting in the Halloween spirit this October, which means there is a plethora of bewitching treats just waiting to be consumed.

On the savory front, Burger King will unveil its Ghost Whopper sandwich at a handful of outposts across the country beginning Thursday, October 24. The spooky sandwich is meant to look dead, boasting an overall pale color thanks to a white cheddar-flavored, white sesame seed bun and toppings such as creamy mayonnaise and sliced white onions.

If it’s something sweet you’re after this Halloween, there are plenty of sugary foods to choose from. For example, Baskin-Robbins’ Fright Night Scoop sundae is made with Candy Mashup ice cream — a chocolate flavor loaded with Snickers fragments, caramel cup pieces and a salty caramel ribbon — and topped with a Halloween sprinkle mix. The sundae also boasts an outstretched zombie hand made of white chocolate.

Restaurant-goers over 21 can pay a visit to their local Hard Rock Cafe and order one of the chain’s BOO!-zy Shakes. The alcoholic drink, which will be available beginning Saturday, October 26, through Sunday, November 3, is made with bourbon and dark rum blended with vanilla ice cream. It also features dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and candy corn pieces.

What’s more? Many of this season’s Halloween treats use various substances to create a spooky color palate, making the food in question even more frightful. Krispy Kreme’s Slime Monster Doughnut, for example, is loaded with a fluorescent-green slime that tastes like citrus fruits but looks downright horrifying. On the other hand, Starbucks’ Phantom Frappuccino, which is only available in parts of Europe, contains charcoal powder, which gives the beverage a terrifying black hue that doesn’t exactly match its tropical flavor profile.

According to a press release from the Seattle-based company, the limited-edition Frapp, which also contains “ghoulish lime slime” is “dark on the outside and tastes like a light and fruity extravaganza on the inside.” Though some social media users have sworn off it based on appearance alone, others have lauded the drink for its fruity taste.

Scroll down for more Halloween-themed menu items that will undoubtedly have you shrieking with excitement!