



Krispy Kreme has unveiled several spooky new creations just ahead of Halloween. The new pastries, which are referred to as the Monster Batch Doughnuts, consist of three separate “deliciously mischievous” treats.

The creepy but cute lineup of goodies is slated to hit Krispy Kreme stores nationwide on Monday, October 7. “Authorities” say the one-eyed, edible ghouls will be making appearances at Halloween parties and gatherings by the dozens leading up to and on the spooky holiday on October 31. Offices, schools and homes are believed to be the Monster Batch’s main destinations.

Each member of the most-wanted Monster Batch has a distinct look and flavor profile. For example, Slimon, a.k.a. the Slime Monster Doughnut, is the original filled ring leader of this rag-tag crew. He is known for covering everything in his path with green slime and is an Original Glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop. As his moniker suggests, he is also covered in “slime.”

Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut, was last seen wrapping dozens boxes and coffee cups around the Krispy Kreme shops. He is an Original Glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple ​icing. He also sports some vicious “fangs” and one eye, just like a Cyclopes.

Hypno-Henry is known as the Cake Batter Monster: A confection filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl, Hypno‑Henry hypnotizes fans into wanting more treats.

“Slimon and his cycloptic friends are looking to slime and sweeten Halloween parties throughout October,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said via a press release. “We are asking everyone to keep an eye out for these mischievous monsters … and then eat them. Because they are scary good.”

With the Monster Batch unleashed around the country, Krispy Kreme is offering guests a free doughnut of their choice when they wear a costume on Halloween on Thursday, October 31, to participating U.S. stores.

These spooky treats come several months after Krispy Kreme first introduced Original Filled Doughnuts as a fresh interpretation of its iconic Original Glazed confection. As the loaded pastries debuted, they were initially offered with a choice of Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme fillings only.

Since then, the North Carolina-based company has released doughnuts filled with birthday cake batter, coffee cream and more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!