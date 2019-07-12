



Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday with a brand-new pastry! The doughnut company, which turns 82 this month, just announced it will mark the occasion by introducing a new, limited-edition birthday doughnut that will be available for purchase for one week only beginning on Monday, July 15.

The chain’s newest Original Filled variety – the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut – is described as a confection that is festively loaded with delicious birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with colorful designs and rainbow party sprinkles.

On Friday, July 19, the birthday celebration gets even sweeter, as fans can buy one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the country. For you math wizards, that comes out to a cost of less than nine cents per doughnut.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for the doughnut producer in a statement. “We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year, for the first time, we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better.”

The North Carolina-based company introduced its new Original Filled Doughnut last month as a fresh interpretation of its iconic Original Glazed confection. As the loaded doughnuts debuted, they were initially offered with a choice of Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme fillings, and immediately proved to be quite popular.

“PSA: if you haven’t tried the @krispykreme glazed chocolate filled doughnut… YOU SHOULD. 10/10 HIGHLY RECOMMEND,” tweeted one fan. Added another: “The new @krispykreme creme filled original glazed doughnut may be one of the best creations ever.”

When those filled snacks hit Krispy Kreme stores earlier this summer, they were meant to mark the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. They also signified one of the first major changes the chain made to one of its most beloved menu items.

Tell Us: Are you intrigued by Krispy Kreme’s Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!