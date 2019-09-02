Krispy Kreme Debuts New Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Filled With Cheesecake





Pumpkin spice season is officially upon Us! Krispy Kreme announced the seasonal return of its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut on Monday, September 2, but that’s not all. The North Carolina-based chain also confirmed the debut of a new pumpkin-flavored treat known as the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut.

As its moniker suggests, this confection is loaded with a scrumptious filling. In this case, the doughnut itself, which is billed as a sweeter take on the classic favorite, is packed with cheesecake cream. This pastry is the first of its kind.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, on the other hand, is the same Original Glazed Doughnut Krispy Kreme fans know and love, spiced to perfection for fall. Both sweet treats will be available for a limited time only – from September 2 to Sunday, September 8.

Aside from the tasty doughnut duo, Krispy Kreme is offering a “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan, which is exactly what it sounds like.

With so many pumpkin spice products hitting the scene – from body spray to doggie treats – some may have gone too far. The Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection stipulates that anyone disappointed by any (yes, any) pumpkin spice product on the market can trade it for one of Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnut versions for free at participating shops across the country. Like the doughnuts, this offer is available through September 8.

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people” said Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, Dave Skena, via a press release. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

While these doughnuts will vanish after September 8, pumpkin fans can purchase Krispy Kreme’s Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte now through Thanksgiving.

In recent months, the popular chain has debuted a bevy of new filled offerings including a pair of Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnuts and Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnuts, which were on sale for a limited time in July.

