Jason Derulo is slowly but surely becoming a force to be reckoned with in the food world thanks to a series of clever eats-focused TikTok videos.

For starters, the “Want to Want Me” singer, who has rapidly amassed more than 25 million followers on the social media app, made headlines in May 2020 when he decided to eat some corn on the cob off of a rotating power drill as part of TikTok’s popular corn cob drill challenge. The gimmick involves spearing a piece of corn with the tip of a drill and eating the food while the power tool quickly spins the cob.

“Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack,” Derulo said as he held a power drill with a piece of corn on the end of it. As the drill began to rotate at an increasing speed, the MTV Video Music Award nominee struggled to keep up and yelled out in pain after a few seconds.

He then opened his mouth to reveal that he had apparently chipped his two front teeth. “Don’t try this 😭😭😭,” he declared in the caption.

However, paparazzi spotted Derulo out and about a few hours after the video was posted and photographed him with a full set of teeth. Additionally, a few weeks prior to the corn cob drill challenge, the Florida native shared a separate TikTok video of himself attempting a handstand by his pool.

The trick went awry and he fell in, and then emerged from the water with yet another “broken” tooth. Several media outlets subsequently confirmed that the stunt was fake.

Aside from having a little fun with food on TikTok, the Teen Choice Award nominee also uses an array of tasty eats to celebrate certain milestones related to the trendy social media platform. For example, when the “In My Head” crooner reached 20 million followers on the app in May 2020, he showed his appreciation for his fans by assembling what he dubbed “the biggest stack of pancakes in the world.”

To pull off the culinary feat, Derulo spent a week stocking up on pancake mix and bought dozens of boxes at a time. After cooking the pancakes “all day long,” he assembled a massive stack that was nearly one story high.

Scroll down to see more of Derulo’s craziest TikTok food moments!