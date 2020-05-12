On her best behavior! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, proved she’s quite the patient toddler thanks to a trending TikTok challenge.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, put her 2-year-old daughter to the test on Monday, May 11, when she took part in the candy challenge, which involves little ones being asked to wait for a certain amount of time before they can snack on some nearby treats.

“Omg my BABYYY 😫😍 i had to take part in this challenge. 😫,” Jenner captioned an Instagram video of Stormi participating.

At the start of the clip, the beauty mogul sets a bowl of chocolates (which appear to be custom M&Ms) in front of her daughter and establishes the ground rules.

“You can only have three of them. I’m going to give you three of them,” the California native explained as Stormi, who is seated on a nearby couch, starts lunging toward the bowl. “But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I’m going to go to the bathroom.”

The Life of Kylie alum reiterated: “Wait for me and then you can have three,” to which Stormi adorably replied, “OK.”

Jenner then left the room, but her camera continued filming Stormi, who was very eager to have some sweets.

Though the tiny tot was distracted by a nearby television for a bit, she started to get a tad restless about 20 seconds in and even made a move for the candy bowl as she glanced around to see if Jenner was in sight. “Ooo, chocolates!” she exclaimed as she got a closer look at the candies.

However, remembering her mom’s instructions, Stormi sat back without even touching the M&Ms (which just so happens to be one of her favorite foods!) and then began chanting “patience, patience” to herself as she continued to wait.

When Jenner did return, Stormi squealed and waited for her well-deserved reward.

“Did you wait?” The Kylie Skin founder asked.

“Yeah!” Stormi replied as Jenner handed her three candies.

Not surprisingly, the E! Personality wasn’t the only one who was seriously impressed by Stormi’s will power. “‘Patience , patience, patience’ 😩😩😩😩 I can’t with her !!!!😍😍❤️❤️,” commented Jenner’s good pal Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Proud aunt Kim Kardashian added: “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint.”