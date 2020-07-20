Taco time! New parents Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita took a break from daddy duty to enjoy a tasty home-cooked meal together.

“Taco night tonight! 🌮,” the Modern Family alum, 44, captioned a series of Instagram photos from the pair’s adorable date night on Sunday, July 19. As it turns out, most of the food that he and Mikita, 34, ate, was actually made using recipes from the actor’s upcoming cookbook, which he cowrote with pal Julie Tanous.

“Two (of the three) amazing tacos from the @juliejessecook book coming next spring,” the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host added. “Shredded Chicken with New Mexican Red Chile and one of my favorite tacos inspired by the late great Malo on Sunset Blvd.”

In one snapshot, Mikita is happily snacking on a taco with a drink by his side. In another, Ferguson holds his “favorite” taco in his hand. By the looks of it, this version of the Mexican staple is made with some type of meat topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and pickle slices.

The tacos were even scrumptious enough to warrant a comment of three drooling smiley emojis from Ferguson’s former Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland, who is a taco enthusiast in her own right.

However, several Instagram users pointed out that Ferguson’s tacos were far from authentic Mexican cuisine. The Ugly Betty alum addressed that critique in several Instagram comments, telling one person: “They certainly aren’t [real Mexican tacos.] I grew up in New Mexico and they are inspired from the kind I ate growing up.”

When another user inquired about a recipe, Ferguson replied: “I have a recipe of how to make [red chile sauce] from scratch in my upcoming cookbook! You just have to wait until spring.”

The cookbook stems from Ferguson’s food blog called Julie & Jesse, which he has co-run with Tanous for several years. “I’ll be in a restaurant and I’ll have something I love and I’ll think, ‘What else can we do with this flavor?’” he told Us Weekly exclusively of the venture in October 2018. “It’s a great creative outlet for me.”

In addition to preparing for the release of his cookbook, the Untraceable star has recently adjusted to life as a new father. He and Mikita, who tied the knot in July 2013, welcomed son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita via surrogate on July 7.

“It’s Beckett, Bitch!” the lawyer captioned his Instagram announcement of the little one’s arrival. “Thanks to the incredible team at Summerlin hospital — especially Collette. Thanks for taking care of us. Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. Thanks for all the messages and congratulations. We are over the moon.”

Scroll down to see photos from the new dads’ taco night!