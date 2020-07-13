Playing defense! Jesse Tyler Ferguson responded to an Instagram troll hating on his and Justin Mikita’s newborn son Beckett’s name.

When a social media user commented that the infant’s name was “stupid,” the Modern Family alum, 44, clapped back. “‘If we could all just get along as one nation.’ — You four posts ago. Sending love to you sir from us and Beckett.”

The actor also left a comment on the hater’s most recent Instagram post, which was a photo of former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, all of their wives, and First Lady Melania Trump. “Remember when you told me my son had a stupid name? Lol,” the Montana native wrote. “I guess this sentiment faded fast. Sending love from me Justin and Beckett.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 9, that Ferguson and Mikita, 34, had welcomed their baby boy.

“It’s Beckett, Bitch!” the lawyer captioned his Instagram announcement. “Thanks to the incredible team at Summerlin hospital — especially Collette. Thanks for taking care of us. Welcome to the world, Beckett Mercer. We love you more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. Thanks for all the messages and congratulations. We are over the moon.”

Ferguson revealed in January that he and his husband had a little one on the way. “[Turning 40 is] when you finally become an adult. I [felt] like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he told James Corden and Charlie Hunnam at the time. “Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

The following month, the parents-to-be celebrated their baby shower with Lisa Rinna, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and more celebrities. The poolside bash included a synchronized swimming performance to the sound of pop music.

The Emmy winner and Mikita tied the knot in New York City in July 2013, one year after their engagement.