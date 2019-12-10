Squabbling sisters! At the first-ever Poosh movie night on Monday, December 9, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but sneak in a few food digs directed at her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Given that the gathering, which was held in 40-year-old Kourtney’s backyard, included a screening of the Tiffany Haddish comedy, Like a Boss, it’s no surprise that there were some snacks on hand for guests to enjoy.

Upon arriving at the party, Kim, 39, promptly headed over to the food table to size up the offerings. After commending her sister for having cloth bags created to hold the candy instead of plastic ones, the KKW Beauty founder took note of the tasty looking sweets before her.

“Is this candy sugar-free and gluten-free?” she asked aloud, referencing the Poosh founder’s penchant for healthier confections free of harmful chemicals and artificial dyes.

“Yes, obviously,” someone answered off-camera. “Just for you, it’s sugar-free and gluten-free.”

The Selfish author wasn’t convinced, declaring, “I don’t know if I buy that.” She later wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I found out it’s not! #hypocrite.”

Kim then went on about the hypocrisy in younger sister Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, adding, “How ironic, [Kourtney] has a candy bar here and it’s not sugar-free or gluten-free.”

The aspiring lawyer sarcastically continued: “I don’t what to do here. I don’t know how to handle this.” Kim later acknowledged that the sweets, while not necessarily up to Kourtney’s healthy standards, were “gorgeous anyway.”

Though it’s hardly unusual to have candy at a movie night, Kim was ribbing Kourtney given her sibling’s prior unwillingness to have typical sweets at daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West’s joint Candy Land-themed birthday bash in June.

Though Kourtney eventually relented and the girls’ party went off without a hitch, she and Kim got in a heated fight after Kourtney pushed to serve candy at the shindig that was “somewhat” nutritious. “I’m saying let’s do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and all that gross sh-t,” the mom of three argued at the time.

Scroll down to see all the sweets that were served at Kourtney’s first Poosh movie night.