Using her platform to raise awareness. Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh website shared a list of black-owned brands to support.

The roundup, which was published on Wednesday, June 3, covers everything from food brands to clothing companies. “In the midst of a global pandemic, we’ve lost sight of another true human virus: systematic racism. Now citizens around the world are putting the spotlight back on that injustice,” the post read. “We can donate, we can share, we can repost, we can vote. But something we can all continuously do, every day, is uplift and empower with our dollars.”

The useful list comes more than a week after George Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident was filmed in a now-viral video, which shows Floyd, 46, telling officers, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin and the other three officers involved have now been arrested, as protests around the globe continue and consumers are eager to support black-owned businesses.

The Poosh article urged readers to “take a break” from “corporate giants,” which people often buy from out of convenience, and “consider who your purchase is funding.”

The list the Poosh team compiled includes “some amazing Black-owned companies,” covering several different areas. “Put your money where your mouth (and reposts) are,” the article declared.

So which brands made the cut for Kardashian, 41, and her crew? On the clothing front, a company called Oma The Label was lauded for its “sexy statement staples,” such as a sleek bodysuit, that are “Poosh Pick material.” The business, which also creates jewelry, was founded by Neumi Anekhe, a designer and stylist based in New York City.

When it comes to tasty treats, one of the brands Poosh focused on is Golde, a company that manufactures products that “look good, taste good, and help you feel like your best self.” According to cofounder and CEO Trinity Mouzon Wofford, Golde was founded in 2017 with the “mission of bringing good vibes to the wellness industry.”

The independent, Brooklyn-born brand specializes in products that are “always” natural, such as a cacao turmeric latte blend, which is a Poosh favorite that’s packed with nourishing superfoods. Like Kardashian’s other beloved lattes, this one can be mixed into water, milk, coffee or smoothies for a healthy boost.

Golde also sells face masks, which Poosh noted are “basically edible.” The Clean Greens variety, for example, is made with “pure, edible superfoods,” such as chlorella, spirulina, and mango juice.

Scroll down to see more black-owned brands that Poosh supports!