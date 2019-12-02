Kylie Jenner is ready for Christmas! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 1, to share that she’s getting into the holiday spirit a tad early this year by whipping up some festive treats and slowly but surely decorating her California home.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, declared she was in “full Xmas mode” on Sunday as she gave her fans a look at her Santa mug filled with hot chocolate and topped with marshmallows. “Happy Dec 1st,” she added, along with a red heart emoji.

As you may have guessed, “full Xmas mode” includes more than a cup of hot cocoa. In fact, behind the mug, Jenner had arranged a cute holiday display consisting of several mini-glass houses surrounded by an array of small, snow-covered trees.

Elsewhere in her home, the reality star set out even more miniature nods to the holiday season. Atop several large coffee table books, she arranged a santa figurine, a red pickup truck with some of those same snow-covered trees in the back and a seasonal candle, in order to up the festive vibes.

The beauty mogul, who has been putting her cooking skills to good use in recent weeks, made a batch of cinnamon buns to ring in the start of Christmas month. In addition to sharing a clip of the buns baking in the oven, Jenner also gave her followers a drool-worthy look at the icing-topped final product.

While this is an impressive start to Christmas cheer, it likely isn’t the last we’ve seen of Jenner’s holiday preparations and celebrations. On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both made comments about the Kylie Skin founder’s penchant for throwing parties, and the billionaire even took over coordinating Khloé Kardashian’s backyard birthday festivities because she’s become such a pro.

When a Twitter follower told the Good American designer that Kylie has taken the “party planning crown” from her, Khloé, 35, readily and happily agreed. “She can have it,” the Kocktails With Khloé alum said of her youngest sister. “Kris Jenner taught us all well. I’m grateful for that.”

In the last two months alone, Kylie has thrown as many memorable gatherings. Earlier this month she hosted a food-filled Freiendsgiving party for her nearest and dearest (featuring a clever nod to “Beyoncé”), and last month she threw an epic Halloween party at her home complete with witch’s hat cupcakes and other themed sweets, a pumpkin patch in her backyard and caramel apple decorating station. If the past is any indication, a Kylie Christmas-themed soiree could very well be in the works.

Scroll down to see more of Kylie’s early Christmas prep!