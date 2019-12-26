Plenty to celebrate! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino honored his first Christmas since being released from prison with an unforgettable feast. Tuesday, December 24, also marked four years of sobriety for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, which made the meal even more memorable.

Sorrentino 37, documented his festive and hard-earned meal on Instagram, first by showing his appreciation for those who helped create it. “Special Thank You to Steve and Angelo, owners of @feast.nj @osterianj & @brandos_citi_cucina for Catering our very special day & Making Christmas Eve Great Again!” he captioned a photo of himself and one of the culinary professionals. “4 years Sober Birthday party #7fishes 2020 Let’s Go.”

Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), commented on the snapshot, writing, “The best!!! Such an amazing spread for our family!!!”

Judging by the Jersey Shore alum’s Instagram Stories, that spread included a Christmas ham, rack of lamb and more.

There were also several Italian staples on hand such as stuffed artichokes, lasagna and struffoli for dessert. In fact, Mike wrote on a photo of the meat-topped pasta dish, “We turn our L’s into lasagna.”

Last Christmas, the MTV star was preparing to serve time in prison for tax fraud. Mike headed to prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in January, and was released eight months later.

The Sorrentinos star revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that he got into the best shape of his life while in prison and lost an impressive 40 pounds because, as he put it, “I got an awesome base.”

“I’m so proud of myself that I took a negative situation and turned it into a positive,” the New York native added.

Since his release, Mike has stayed focused on fitness and staying in shape. “Now that I’m home, it’s six days a week with one cheat day that I put on YouTube,” he told Us of his workouts. “Now it’s about an hour and a half [per workout].”

As Mike mentioned in his caption, his sobriety is also of the utmost importance to him. The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us earlier this month, just before he celebrated four years of sobriety, that he was thankful for his journey: “I am grateful to be four years clean and sober, being my best self and living my best life. The comeback is truly greater than the setback.”

Scroll down to see how Mike and his family celebrated the Christmas holiday and his sobriety!