Dessert fit for a queen … literally! The Royal Family’s social media accounts shared a cupcake recipe in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday on Tuesday, April 21.

The update, which was posted on the royal family’s verified Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, gives fans a chance to celebrate just like the reigning monarch.

“Happy birthday to Her Majesty! To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs,” the social media status read. “If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #royalbakes?”

The update added: “Remember to share your creations with us!”

Not only does the recipe include some standard ingredients, but the royal pastry chefs also incorporate a few unexpected items to give their lavish confections a bit of flair.

In addition to items like butter, eggs, baking soda and flour, which are par for the course for cupcake recipes, this variation also features vinegar, caster sugar — which is another term for confectioners’ sugar — and white chocolate chips. That last item is no surprise, given that the birthday girl is a well-known “chocoholic.”

The cupcakes, which can be whipped up in about 30 minutes, including baking time, are then decorated with either buttercream icing or royal icing. As fans of the Great British Bake-Off may know, the latter topping is hard white icing, made from softly beaten egg whites, icing sugar, and lemon or lime juice.

The confections featured in snapshots shared by the royal family’s social media accounts show elegant pastries decorated with pastel-colored icing and either a flower, a gold crown or the queen’s initials.

This cupcake recipe comes about a week after former royal chef Darren McGrady shared the recipe for the chocolate cake that the queen (and all British royals) eat every year on their respective birthdays.

Other recipes the monarch’s chefs have shared include cinnamon star holiday cookies, which was released in December 2019, and gingerbread biscuits, which was revealed a year earlier.

Scroll down for photos of the picture-perfect royal cupcakes!