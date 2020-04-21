It’s her day! Queen Elizabeth II got a loving surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she celebrated her 94th birthday.

Us Weekly confirms that the 35-year-old prince and his 38-year-old wife hopped on a video call with their 11-month-old son, Archie, to wish the queen a happy birthday on Tuesday, April 21. The socially-distant birthday bash comes nearly one month after Harry and Meghan’s official exit from the royal family following their January step back.

While the monarch celebrated her birthday with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, other members of the royal family made sure to pay tribute to their matriarch as best as they could. “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” Prince William and Duchess Kate wrote via Instagram on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of the trio at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

As well wishes for the queen continued to roll in online, the official royal family Twitter account shared never-before-seen footage of Queen Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, as children.

Harry’s birthday conversation with his grandmother comes shortly after Us confirmed that he and Meghan had settled down in Los Angeles. The couple was recently seen volunteering to deliver meals to those in need in West Hollywood amid the coronavirus pandemic. Richard Ayoub, the executive director of Project Angel Food, told Entertainment Tonight on April 16 that he was “blown away” by Harry and Meghan’s selfless actions.

As the royal family adjusts to life in quarantine, Harry and Meghan have been enjoying their additional family time with their little one in California. “It’s certainly strange times, everyone is experiencing the same thing in a unique way,” he told benefactors of his WellChild patronage earlier this month. “I think when you’ve been through hard times you really come out so much stronger, not just for yourself, not just for your family, but for other people as well.”

Despite his recent exit from the royal family, the Eton grad is still close with the queen. A source previously revealed to Us that Harry “reassured” his grandmother that he didn’t mean any disrespect when he dropped his royal last name and title on the documents for a new eco-friendly tourism initiative earlier this month.

“She still means the world to him,” the insider explained, adding that Harry’s decision was “not a personal dig.”