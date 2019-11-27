



Helena Bonham Carter may portray Princess Margaret on The Crown, but she relates to another member of the British royal family: Duchess Meghan.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 26, the 53-year-old actress was asked to give advice to the 38-year-old duchess, who took legal action against the British press last month.

“I don’t pay attention to it and I wish she wouldn’t have to,” Carter began, referring to backlash. “I feel like there’s just so much. It’s just all too much. … It must be really hard for her not to, but all I’d say to her is, as soon as you become well known and in the public, it’s a domain you have to kind of accept.”

She added: “The most important or useful thing that someone told me is [why are] you putting your self esteem in the hands of strangers?”

The Oscar nominee later noted the similarities between Meghan, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, and the 35-year-old prince’s great aunt Princess Margaret.

“That’s the same thing with Margaret. It’s really interesting playing her. So many people keep giving me an opinion about every single person in the royal [family]. You’re like, ‘You didn’t meet them!'” Carter told Andy Cohen. “Everyone feels that they’re an authority. And of course, unless you’ve met the person, don’t even voice an opinion.”

While Carter hasn’t crossed paths with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she did recall a memorable run-in with Prince William when she asked the 37-year-old royal to be her daughter’s godfather. (Carter and ex-husband Tim Burton share 16-year-old son Billy and 11-year-old daughter Nell.)

“I wasn’t that drunk. Enough drunk for me not to drink any more. He wasn’t totally sober himself. Not in a bad way, it was just very jolly,” the Alice in Wonderland actress explained. “Thing is, I’d spent all my friends as godparents on my first child, so Billy had 11 godparents. So, I thought I could make up for Nell, you know who suddenly came along and we didn’t have any left. I thought, ‘Well, if I give her Prince William that would cover,’ you know?”

William, who shares three kids with wife Duchess Kate, declined the offer.

“He just said, ‘You don’t want me to be godfather to your child.’ And I left,” Carter concluded. “I mean, obviously it didn’t work out.”

The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.