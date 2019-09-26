Disney is going vegan! On Tuesday, September 24, the worldwide brand announced that hundreds of plant-based food options will soon be added to every dining location in its U.S. theme parks.

More specifically, more than 400 vegan dishes will be available in Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World early next month, while those same offerings will make their way to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, by spring 2020.

“Our guests will now be able to choose from hundreds of sweet and savory creations, including many brand-new dishes destined to become fan favorites!” Disney said in a statement. “We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation, and creativity to the Disney dining experience – and guest feedback is first on the menu when we evolve our menus and develop new dishes. Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to expand our menu and introduce a new menu icon, a green leaf, that will make it easier than ever to find these creations during your visit.”

The House of Mouse also notes that these plant-based meals, which will include things like risotto and cashew cheesecake, will be made entirely of plant-based ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes.

Scroll down for a sneak peek at some of these new vegan meals!