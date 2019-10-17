The highly anticipated Breaking Bad pop-up restaurant is officially open for business!

The temporary West Hollywood eatery, called The Breaking Bad Experience, debuted on Wednesday, October 16. The themed space that will immerse guests in the beloved TV franchise in a myriad of ways.

Inside, the restaurant boasts areas devoted to the infamous RV that Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) used as their mobile lab, Saul’s legal office and more. In fact, even the open kitchen is designed to look like a lab, with sections packed with beakers, yellow hazmat suits, “chemicals” and related paraphernalia.

The food and drink menus for The Breaking Bad Experience also include several nods to the hit AMC drama and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month. The Heisenburger Sliders, for example, reference Walt’s clandestine alias, while the Loaded Saul-sa Nachos are a tribute to the character of Saul Goodman, the beloved lawyer and protagonist of Better Call Saul.

“It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand,” Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan previously said in a statement regarding the pop-up.

Tickets for the restaurant, which is expected to be open through the end of the year, are currently on sale. Each ticket includes entry, up to 90 minutes inside and one food and drink item.

Scroll down for an in-depth look at The Breaking Bad Experience!