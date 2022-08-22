The Most Candid Moments From Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’

A Mental Health Conversation

Gomez got candid about her own mental health after Lofaso shared that the charity she picked to receive a donation from the show was Beit T’ Shuvah, which is a drug and rehab facility in Los Angeles. “I also have bipolar, so I deal with a lot of mental health issues and some of my family members are also addicts, so, you know, it’s something that I’m extremely passionate about as well,” she explained. “I think that there is a lot of shame and guilt in it and then there’s also this pressure of, you know, wanting to feel like you’re a part of the crowd if you do this and do that.”