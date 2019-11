Guy Fieri

The Food Network star made his infamous trash can nachos on an episode of Grocery Games in June 2018. The massive meal features crispy tortillas, cheese sauce, Mexican pork and salsa layered in a trash can. The cylindrical shape, says Fieri, is what makes this dish so tasty. “When you remove the cylinder, each layer gets built with all the ingredients. The idea is, I want every chip to have the goods.”