Neil Patrick Harris

When the How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband, David Burtka, participated in a joint interview for Parade in March 2019, Harris’ nachos obsession came up several times. “Neil’s favorite party food would be a nacho bar,” Burtka dished when asked to name his husband’s ideal party dish. The professional chef also said Harris’ favorite meal is a tie between sushi and chicken nachos, noting he would eat either “every day.”