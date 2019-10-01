Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley

Though The Vampire Diaries ended its run in 2017, the former costars are still close. In September 2019, Somerhalder took to Instagram to announce that he and his onscreen brother were preparing to launch their own bourbon. “@paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen,” he shared, adding a note to the pair’s fans. “You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories.” Somerhalder also confirmed the soon-to-en-launched brand will help in the fight against climate change. As he out it: ”Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices.”