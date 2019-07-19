The food served at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort will not disappoint! The property, which is slated to open next month in Palm Springs, California, recently unveiled its menu. While the list of food offered includes some favorites from the popular chain such as tacos and Crunchwraps, it also boasts a handful of tasty test items that have yet to be released.

One such food is the Toasted Cheddar Club, which is a sandwich made with crispy chicken, jalapeño bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and a flavorful aioli. Since this is still Taco Bell we’re talking about, the menu item will be served alongside a helping of the California-based chain’s beloved Nacho Fries.

On the beverage front, The Bell is slated to delight guests with a new-ish drink called the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze, which was created to mark the Baja Blast’s 15th anniversary. Though Taco Bell has yet to reveal exactly how this celebratory libation will differ from the drink it is meant to honor, this version does appear to come in a sprinkle-covered cup.

The entire menu at the highly anticipated resort was developed by Taco Bell’s in-house executive chef Rene Pisciotti, who took traditional dishes and gave them “a unique Taco Bell twist,” according to a press release.

Furthermore, each “craveable selection” is made with local ingredients. “Let’s be honest, food is the best part of traveling. A lot of effort and homework goes into finding out the best places to eat near where you are staying. But, with The Bell, we’ve thought of everything for you,” Pisciotti explained. “From welcome beverages to room service build-your-own breakfast tacos and surprises throughout, many of which feature local ingredients like our Horchata-Date Smoothie, we’re curating the ultimate Taco Bell food experience.”

Scroll down to see what The Bell will be serving up later this summer!