Loaded Taco Fries

Bringing two fan-favorites together at last, the Loaded Taco Fries combine the classic flavors of the Crunchy Taco with the bold flavors of Nacho Fries, making for the ultimate mash-up. This craveable test item available in Toledo, Ohio, features a pile of seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crunchy red strips and sour cream. The Loaded Taco Fries are available topped or in a burrito for $2.99. “I’ll take 11 of each,” tweeted a fan.