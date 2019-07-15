Steak Reaper Ranch Fries

Calling all heatseekers! Customers now have the chance to spice things up with the all-new Steak Reaper Ranch Fries. Originally introduced in Cincinnati, Ohio, the bold Reaper Ranch sauce used in this offering blends the heat of the infamous Carolina Reaper – the world’s hottest pepper – with the coolness of zesty ranch dressing for a one-of-a-kind flavor. Combined with a bed of seasoned fries topped with marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and tomatoes, Steak Reaper Ranch Fries takes the boldly flavored Nacho Fries to a whole new level. As one fan tweeted: “These are incredible. Reaper sauce is even better than lava sauce. Bravo!” Added another: “I got to try this before y’all released it, so when I say it claps. It claps.”