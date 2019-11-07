Monica would definitely approve! Geraldine’s, a restaurant and bar in Austin, Texas, recently debuted a Friends-inspired cocktail menu that was influenced by the beloved cast of Central Perk-frequenting characters.

The menu, which was unveiled on Friday, November 1, is expected to be available at the Austin eatery through the end of the month. This “Friendsgiving” lineup is the restaurant’s way of marking the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Friends, which occurred in September.

“Each year, Kimpton creates a company-wide Friendsgiving initiative to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, an organization we’re passionate about supporting,” Tobias Peach, director of food and beverage at Geraldine’s, tells Us Weekly. “This being the 25th anniversary year for the show Friends, we decided to create a fun menu that would support No Kid Hungry and bring that mission to life. Our bar team has a knack for crafting memorable cocktails and had no problem coming up with fan-worthy drinks inspired by the cast of characters.”

The themed menu at Geraldine’s consists of six specially formulated drinks — one for each friend — and the venue tells Us that $1 from each cocktail purchased will be donated to No Kid Hungry. The charity, which was founded in 1984, strives to end child hunger in America.

Each of the libations also has a LOL-worthy moniker that references something about the character it was designed to represent.

For example, Rachel Green’s drink is called the Traditional English Trifle — a reference to the ill-fated dessert Jennifer Aniston’s TV counterpart made in the Thanksgiving episode in season 6. Though Rachel’s dish mistakenly included a “layer of beef sautéed with peas and onions,” a result of her making half a trifle and half a shepherd’s pie, the drink was inspired solely by the popular British confection.

More specifically, the cocktail is made with cranberry-infused gin, an unmistakable nod to Thanksgiving. It also includes mascarpone, honeysuckle liqueur and lemon, which are all similar to ingredients found in a traditional trifle.

The cocktail menu is just one of the many food-focused tributes to Friends that have popped up over the last several months. In October, Starbucks’ unofficial secret menu of Friends-themed drinks was a massive hit with fans across the country, and Warner Brothers announced a holiday-themed add-on, aptly called “Friendsgiving,” to its typical studio tour in September. The event includes a holiday feast with turkey, ham and several vegan options, which will be prepared by the studio’s executive chef.

Scroll down to see more Friends-inspired cocktails!