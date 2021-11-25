Doug Psaltis’ Thanksgiving Roast Turkey

Makes 8-10 servings

This roast turkey recipe is easy yet tasty. The bird stays moist thanks to a tasty compound butter, and is flavored with a simple salt and pepper combo. What’s more? The recipe comes from one of Bill and Giuliana Rancic’s properties, RPM Steak, and was crafted by Michelin star-chef Doug Psaltis.

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 cups water

• One 12-15 pound whole turkey, brined (optional) and patted dry

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 4 tbsps kosher salt

• 2 tbsps fresh ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup garlic-sage butter (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Fit a large, heavy roasting pan with a roasting rack; pour in four cups water.

Pat the turkey dry with paper towels. Rub the bird all over with butter; season with salt and pepper.

If using garlic-sage butter, place pats of the compound butter under the skin all around the bird.

Roast the turkey breast side up, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees and continue cooking the turkey until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. (The juices should run clear when the thermometer is removed.)

Let the turkey rest at least 20 minutes before carving.