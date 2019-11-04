Food McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Throwback Toys for the Happy Meal’s 40th Anniversary: See Hamburglar, Furby, More By Samantha Leffler November 4, 2019 McDonald's 17 18 / 17 Furby The hot holiday gift of 1999 was the first electronic toy to be included in the Happy Meal. Back to top More News Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite French Beauty Product Is on Sale at Dermstore! Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News