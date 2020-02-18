Food

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Everything She Eats in a Day: Leftover Chicken, Pickles With Candy and More

By
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Everything She Eats in a Day
 Shutterstock
10
2 / 10

Pastrami Sandwich

The deli favorite is a go-to lunch for Haddish, especially when it’s cold outside.

Back to top