Top Chef Winners Where Are They Now

Kevin Sbraga (Season 7, Washington, D.C.)

The season 7 champ was crowned despite only winning one elimination challenge during the whole competition, and Bravo accidentally spilled the beans a few hours early when the network mistakenly posted a video naming Sbraga as the winner. While the New Jersey native managed to open several restaurants in Philadelphia and one in Jacksonville, Florida, after his win, they have all since closed. In August 2019 he opened Sonny & Sons in Indiana, but that eatery has shuttered as well. He plans to tackle the Dallas food scene next.